Taco Bell's New Luggage Collection Looks Just Like Its Hot Sauce Packets

Taco Bell has become nearly as synonymous with merch as it is the Chalupa or Quesarito. The fast food chain has launched a collection with Forever21, created sauce packet bikinis, and is now rolling out a line of luggage.

In partnership with CALPAK, Taco Bell is releasing a capsule collection designed to look just like its fan-favorite hot sauce packets. The lineup, which comes just three years after the brand's own immersive travel experience, The Bell: A Taco Bell Hotel & Resort, will be available exclusively from CALPAK and Taco Bell's Taco Shop beginning April 26.

The collection features the FIRE! carry-on suitcase that was created to fit in the overhead compartment perfectly; the HOT! duffel bag with shoe storage and a removable crossbody strap; the DIABLO! crossbody bag that includes a zippered front and interior pockets; and finally, the MILD! 5-piece packing cube set that even comes with a waterproof envelope.