We Tried Taco Bell’s New TRUFF Hot Sauce Items to See if They’re Any Good
You can get the TRUFF sauce either in a loaded fry plate or burrito.
If Taco Bell comes knocking, asking if you’d like to journey to their headquarters in sunny Irvine, California to try out a new menu item, you answer. And if the item is its new collaboration with TRUFF—the hot sauce brand infused with black truffle essence—and it’s only being tested at a single Southern California location, you happily hop on 57 South all the way to Orange County.
Taco Bell’s new TRUFF items come in the form of a loaded nacho fries basket and a loaded burrito—essentially everything in the fries basket wrapped in a tortilla. Atop the fries is steak, a TRUFF-infused nacho cheese sauce, shredded cheese, tomato cubes, and sour cream.
Here’s how they both stacked up.
First, the Loaded TRUFF Nacho Fries
To be honest, I was a bit apprehensive about this collaboration. In the past, when I’ve had TRUFF, I found that the hot sauce was too sweet for my liking without enough tongue-tickling spice. I’ve only tried the original sauce, which is made with olive oil infused with black truffle essence, and it’s not my hot sauce of choice to top breakfast burritos, pizza, or chicken wings. Truffle essence, to me, may have that signature umami aroma of truffles but often taste overly artificial and even plasticky.
Since TRUFF’s initial launch, it has rolled out a white truffle version as well as a hotter hot sauce, which is perhaps what they used in this collaboration because I was genuinely taken aback by how spicy the TRUFF-infused nacho cheese was. It has heat! And it isn’t as sweet as its original sauce!
The fries and steak, smothered in the nacho cheese sauce, is delicious, albeit a bit heavy after the first couple of bites. Truffles can be extremely rich. And this was as rich as you can get with a fast food platter of fries. The sour cream nicely managed the heat and the tomatoes didn’t really do anything at all, but I didn’t mind them being there.
Next, the Loaded TRUFF Fries Burrito
The burrito tasted almost exactly like the plate of fries except, again, wrapped in a warm tortilla.
I think I prefer eating the fries because I could visualize each component and assemble the perfect bite. The burrito, in contrast, felt like it was loaded with too much sauce. The whole thing was a bit wet—if you prefer an extra saucy burrito, or enjoy smothered burritos, maybe this would be up your alley. For me, it rendered the filling a bit too mushy.
Final thoughts
Cooking the Nacho Fries would vastly improve this collaboration. With the loaded nacho cheese sauce and dollop of sour cream that drowns the fries, everything ends up eventually being too soft. If the fries were crisper, the different textures could stand out more and improve the overall eating experience.
The good news is that at Taco Bell’s Newport Beach, California location, where the company is currently testing this item, they’re also selling the nacho cheese TRUFF sauce a la carte for 65 cents. That way, you can buy the sauce alone and dunk your favorite Taco Bell items into it. I see a TRUFF Crunchwrap Supreme in my future.