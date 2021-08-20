We Tried Taco Bell’s New TRUFF Hot Sauce Items to See if They’re Any Good

If Taco Bell comes knocking, asking if you’d like to journey to their headquarters in sunny Irvine, California to try out a new menu item, you answer. And if the item is its new collaboration with TRUFF—the hot sauce brand infused with black truffle essence—and it’s only being tested at a single Southern California location, you happily hop on 57 South all the way to Orange County.

Taco Bell’s new TRUFF items come in the form of a loaded nacho fries basket and a loaded burrito—essentially everything in the fries basket wrapped in a tortilla. Atop the fries is steak, a TRUFF-infused nacho cheese sauce, shredded cheese, tomato cubes, and sour cream.

Here’s how they both stacked up.

First, the Loaded TRUFF Nacho Fries

To be honest, I was a bit apprehensive about this collaboration. In the past, when I’ve had TRUFF, I found that the hot sauce was too sweet for my liking without enough tongue-tickling spice. I’ve only tried the original sauce, which is made with olive oil infused with black truffle essence, and it’s not my hot sauce of choice to top breakfast burritos, pizza, or chicken wings. Truffle essence, to me, may have that signature umami aroma of truffles but often taste overly artificial and even plasticky.

Since TRUFF’s initial launch, it has rolled out a white truffle version as well as a hotter hot sauce, which is perhaps what they used in this collaboration because I was genuinely taken aback by how spicy the TRUFF-infused nacho cheese was. It has heat! And it isn’t as sweet as its original sauce!

The fries and steak, smothered in the nacho cheese sauce, is delicious, albeit a bit heavy after the first couple of bites. Truffles can be extremely rich. And this was as rich as you can get with a fast food platter of fries. The sour cream nicely managed the heat and the tomatoes didn’t really do anything at all, but I didn’t mind them being there.