Taco Bell & Truff Are Bringing Back Those Spicy Loaded Nacho Fries

Taco Bell first teamed up with buzzy hot sauce maker Truff in the summer of 2021. The result was a loaded nacho fry doused with the truffle-infused condiment. The only problem? The menu launch was available exclusively at Taco Bell's Irvine, California headquarters.

But now, you don't have to travel halfway across the country just for a taste. Taco Bell is bringing back its Loaded Truff Nacho Fries nationwide this time. Beginning October 13, fans can get their tastebuds on the spicy collaboration or top another menu item with Truff's Hotter Hot Sauce for just $1.

"When we tested Loaded Truff Nacho Fries in California last year, we heard from fans all over the country about how bummed they were that they didn't get a taste," Global Chief Food Innovation Officer Liz Matthews said in a press release. "The Truff team is truly changing the sauce game, and we're thrilled to partner with them to bring our Nacho Fries to the next level in spice and innovation. Even though it's not for long, we can't wait for fans of both brands to try them, and we're thrilled to bring our bold yet luxurious flavor experiment to everyone."

The Loaded Truff Nacho Fries feature a bed of seasoned fries, grilled marinated steak, shredded Cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes, warm nacho cheese, and reduced-fat sour cream smothered in Truff's signature hot sauce. You can snag the spicy, overflowing potato mound for just $4.49.

"Our first local test with Taco Bell was enthusiastically embraced by fans all over the world. The positive response showed that Truff Nacho Fries are much more than just a plus-up on a fan-favorite menu item," Truff Co-founder and Co-CEO Nick Guillen added in the release. "Through thoughtful social media content, the Truff x Taco Bell partnership has fueled the passion behind both brand's audiences by merging pop culture with culinary in an unexpected way. We are excited to reunite with the creative powers behind Taco Bell to bring this sought after campaign nationwide."

According to the chain, the menu item "won't last long," but T-Bell has introduced a Truff Tracker to avoid missing out. The online feature will keep you in the loop on its supply status. And once it's out, classic Nacho Fries will remain on menus for an extended period to ease the pain.