Taco Bell Is Launching a Wedding Service in Las Vegas

The T-Bell wedding service, however, will set you back way more than just a bag of midnight Crunchwraps and Smothered Burritos at $600. Along with a ceremony by an actually wedding officiant, here's everything you get: a Taco Bell garter, bow tie, Sauce Packet wedding bouquet, “Just Married” t-shirts, Taco Bell champagne flutes, a Cinnabon Delights Wedding Cake, and a Taco 12 Pack for your first meal as newlyweds. Oh, and probably a lifetime of suffering from heartburn together. Or something like that.

To kickoff the summer of Fire Sauce nuptials, Taco Bell has also launched the Love and Tacos Contest and Happily Ever Crashers Sweepstakes, which will award one lucky couple an all-expense paid trip to Vegas to become the first to be married at the restaurant. Specifically, the winners will get free travel arrangements, accommodations at Planet Hollywood, and "the wedding of their dreams" at the newly minted Cantina wedding chapel. To enter, you'll have to share you love story with Taco Bell by February and fans will vote for the winning couple, according to the contest's official website. In other words, relationship goals.