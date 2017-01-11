Finally, Taco Bell Is Unleashing Its Fried Chicken Shell Taco Nationwide

When reports first emerged that Taco Bell was testing a new Double Down-style taco with a piece of fried chicken instead of a shell, everyone knew it'd only be a matter of time before the fast food chain unleashed it nationwide. After all, what self-respecting adult wouldn't want to eat one? Well, it looks like that time has finally come.
T-Bell announced Wednesday the long-awaited stunt food -- the Naked Chicken Chalupa -- will, uh, "expose itself" at the chain's locations nationwide on Thursday, January 26th. The decidedly unshelled menu item first appeared in test markets such as Kansas City, Missouri and Bakersfield, California last year.
Taco Bell describes the Naked Chicken Chalupa as its latest "food innovation." Meanwhile, the folks over at TUMS are celebrating it as a "windfall." Or something like that. The greasy monster is made with four ounces of antibiotic-free white meat chicken that's fried with Mexican-style spices and filled with cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes, shredded lettuce, and creamy avocado ranch dressing. It'll set you back $2.99, according to a press release, although prices tend to vary based on where you are.
"Something this good and this innovative is bound to ruffle some feathers, and once fans experience it they'll never look at chicken or a taco shell the same way," Marisa Thalberg, Chief Marketing Officer at Taco Bell Corp., said in a statement. You probably won't look at yourself in the mirror the same way, too.
