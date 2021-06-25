Taco Bell Is Unleashing a Vegan Naked Chalupa with a Crispy Plant-based Shell

Nothing (and I do mean nothing) hits quite like Taco Bell after a night out—whether you're forcing the Uber to swing through a drive-thru on your way home or getting a hangover feast of Crunchwrap Supremes delivered the next day. Now, even our vegan and vegetarian pals can get in on the action.

The taco slinger is officially unleashing an all-new Naked Chalupa with a crispy plant-based shell. Unlike the Chicken Chalupa, which features chicken, obviously, the plant-based version is filled with lettuce, cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes, and an avocado ranch sauce. To make it vegan, just ditch the cheese.



"We’ve long been a food disruptor, and this time is no different," global chief food innovation officer Liz Matthews said in a press release. “We’ve seen our industry follow patterns of sameness, but we understand that consumers are looking for creativity and craveability in this space. So whether someone is craving plant-based protein or crispy chicken or gooey cheesiness, we have something that’s not only flavorful but also uniquely Taco Bell."

Here's the unfortunate catch for all the vegetarians and vegans out there: The new Naked Chalupa is currently only available at one location, at 222 Barranca Pkwy, Irvine, California, and only until June 27. But this is all part of T-Bell's usual testing process, which means a larger, possibly nationwide launch is hopefully in the works.

The Naked Chalupa, which is currently available for $3.49, was created in partnership with Beyond Meat and created from a proprietary pea protein that is American Vegetarian Association-certified vegan.