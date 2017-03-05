This Bride-To-Be Made a Wedding Dress Entirely Out of Taco Bell Wrappers

Although you may hit up your local Taco Bell for a simple bag of late-night Crunchwraps or to subject your digestive system to its latest viral stunt food, some people -- believe it or not -- go there to get married. In fact, one bride-to-be wants to get married at T-Bell so badly that she created a wedding dress entirely out of the chain's food wrappers. Really.

Diane Nguyen constructed the dress out of a staggering 200 Taco Bell wrappers as part of her bid to win Taco Bell's “Love and Tacos” contest with her fiancé, Nick Ward, according to a report by The Huffington Post. If the couple receives the most votes, they'll win an all-expense paid trip to Las Vegas to become the first people to get married at Taco Bell's massive flagship restaurant this summer. Voting ends at midnight ET on Sunday.