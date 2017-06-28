You Can Now Get Taco Bell to Host Your Dream Wedding

If you ask me, it'd be a pretty normal thing to nurse such an affinity over a given place that you've known for years and years that you'd want to get married there -- even if that place just so happens to be Taco Bell. It turns out that now, you can do just that.
It all began when the fast food joint unveiled its Love and Tacos Contest, in which engaged couples vied for the shot to be officially wed at Taco Bell’s chic Las Vegas Cantina location. Dan Ryckert and his bride Bianca Monda -- the lucky couple to win -- were married June 25, 2017, in an an all-expense-paid wedding decked out to the nines and catered with Doritos Locos Tacos and other Taco Bell favorites.
"I know it's a silly contest and everything, but it's a very real marriage," Ryckert said after they were wed. "I'm very, very excited about spending the rest of my life with her."
Now the chain is expanding its wedding planning efforts. Starting August 7, Taco Bell is offering anyone the chance to get married in its Las Vegas Cantina for $600, in what sounds like the ultimate Las Vegas experience, but stuffed with Chalupas. That $600 will buy any couple that walks in a ceremony performed by an ordained officiant, a private reception area for up to 15 guests, and a 12-pack of tacos, cheesy Gordita Crunches, and a giant Cinnabon Delights cake. Naturally, Taco Bell will also provide a bouquet made of hot sauce packets and champagne flutes filled with Twisted Freezes.
If that's not exactly the the definition of a traditional wedding... who cares? Bianca and Dan certainly don't: "We're going to be talking about this probably for the rest of our lives," Monda said. "I'm really happy."
Love on, lovebirds. If this entices any of the hot, adventurous, taco-scarfing couples reading this, you can learn more about how to get married at Taco Bell here.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.