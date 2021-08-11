Taco Bell’s New Take on Nacho Fries Is White Hot

This summer Taco Bell has blessed us with a variety of new menu items. We got two new Flatbread Tacos and Nacho Fries are back for the seventh time (in case you haven’t seen those cool anime-esque commercials that have something to do with saving Nacho Fries and saving the world). Now, Taco Bell is kicking Nacho Fries up a notch with White Hot Ranch Fries and White Hot Steak Ranch Fries.

If you are ready to pile on the heat, this new creation may be for you. The White Hot Ranch Fries take the classic Nacho Fries that we all know and love and pile them high with your choice of beef or steak, nacho cheese sauce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, and the new spicy ranch sauce, which combines ghost chili peppers with creamy buttermilk. If using a fork isn’t your thing, fear not. The White Hot Ranch Fries are also available as a burrito.

The White Hot Ranch Fries are currently being tested in locations across Chicago and are going for $2.99. The Steak Hot Ranch Fries will be available for $3.49.