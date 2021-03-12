Taco Bell’s Latest Freeze Is Super Summery and It Isn’t Even Spring Yet

It doesn’t take much more than one ray of sunshine for us to break out the spring wardrobe and start planning months and months of warm weather menus. Taco Bell’s latest Freeze is like summer vibes in overdrive.

Served in a clear plastic cup, the wild strawberry lemonade Freeze’s reddish-orange and yellow hues mingle to photogenic tie-dye effect. Thrillist has yet to sip a sample, but Taco Bell describes it as “a thirst-quenching freeze filled with flavors of juicy wild strawberries mixed with a swirl of tart, puckery lemonade.”

Regular sized Freezes sell for $2.39, large is $2.59, and they’re available for $1 during happy hour from 2-5 pm each day at participating locations.

Taco Bell also brought back its fan favorite potatoes, relaunched its Quesalupa, and began planning a takeout-only location this week.

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.