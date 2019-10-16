I don't really need an incentive to eat more Taco Bell. If anything, I could use an incentive to eat less, but that's neither here nor there. The Mexican-inspired fast food chain is hosting a sweepstakes that rewards you just for eating Chalupas, so we really have no choice but to chow down.
Beginning October 17, our pals over at T-Bell are giving away limited-edition Taco Bell Xbox One X bundles and buying a Double Chalupa Box is your ticket in. Here's how it works: Buy a Double Chalupa box (you don't have to ask me twice) and enter the code included on the packaging. Winners will score an Xbox One X Eclipse console, Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2, and a six-month Game Pass Ultimate membership -- all of which will arrive about 48 hours after you complete registration and receipt of verification. You'll need some luck to win, but the odds sound pretty good. Taco Bell is giving way one of the bundles about every 10 minutes, according to spokesperson.
"Taco Bell and Xbox have continued to raise the bar through our partnership, and this year we're excited to give fans even more ways to become a winner," Senior Vice President of Brand Experience, Tracee Laracca, said in a statement. "Whether fans are unboxing their Double Chalupa boxes or the new Xbox One X Eclipse Bundle, this is yet another opportunity for us to give them a one of a kind experience."
The Xbox is great and all, but if I'm being really honest, the Double Chalupa Box is still my priority. The straight-up meat canoe is stuffed with a double portion of seasoned beef (hopefully the chain has resolved the whole metal contamination issue), lettuce, tomatoes, a three-cheese blend, reduced-fat sour cream, and a nacho cheese finale. You can get it one of two ways, regular or spicy, and the box includes a Crunchy Taco, Cinnamon Twists, and Medium soft drink too.
Even if you don't win the grand prize, any Double Chalupa box order (online, through the app, or in-store) earns you a 2-week Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership. The deal is valid through November 23, 2019 and is super easy to score -- just follow the instructions (they're included!) and submit your code online by November 24.
Honestly, I don't even want the Xbox. All I want is an excuse to eat Taco Bell for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.
