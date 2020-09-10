Taco Bell's Giving Away Special-Edition Xbox Series X Bundles Every 15 Minutes

Now that Taco Bell has formally removed more than a dozen menu items (and plans to cut even more), you might just need a little extra something to lure you back to its drive-thrus. Well, it looks like the Chalupa slinger has just the incentive for maintaining your loyalty: the chance to win a special Taco Bell Xbox Series X bundle before the highly anticipated console's nationwide debut.

Taco Bell announced the giveaway on Thursday, detailing two ways you can win the limited edition bundle featuring Microsoft's next-generation console ahead of its November 10 launch date.

First, you can join Taco Bell's new rewards program for early access to the giveaway. If you download the Taco Bell mobile app, sign up for the rewards program, and opt in to receive emails by September 13, you'll be able to register for daily drawings from September 15 through September 21. The second way to win arrives on September 24. That's when you'll get an entry code for a chance to win the bundle on every medium or large drink you buy through the Taco Bell app or in-person. You can enter this way up to three times per day and there will be a winner about every 15 minutes, according to the company. By the way, you can also find information on how to enter without buying anything in the giveaway's official rules.

The special Taco Bell Xbox Series X bundle comes with the new console, one new Xbox Wireless Controller, and six months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. The Xbox Series X promotion marks the fourth time the chain has teamed up with Microsoft to give away its latest Xbox hardware, featuring the iconic Taco Bell "bong" sound at startup.

"For four years now, Taco Bell and Xbox have continued to break the mold to create experiences consumers crave," Nikki Lawson, Taco Bell’s chief global brand officer, said in a press release. "Our goal has always been to meet our fans where they are culturally, and the gaming world is no exception. With digital gaming and entertainment serving as a connector for so many people these days, we’re excited to be the first to offer consumers the ultimate gaming console before it launches nationwide."

So, when you're panic-eating Mexican Pizzas before they leave the menu on November 5, don't forget to grab a drink.