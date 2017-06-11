Taco Bell's Fritos-Stuffed Beefy Crunch Burrito Is Coming Back

Despite recently unleashing foods like the ultra-cheesy Quesalupa and an all-new breakfast lineup, Taco Bell has for years failed to fill the Beefy Crunch Burrito-shaped hole in its constantly expanding fast-food Mexican menu. But that's finally about to change, now that T-Bell has announced it's bringing back both the Beefy Crunch Burrito and the Cheesy Double Beef Burrito next month.
Both of the fan-favorite menu items will make a triumphant return to Taco Bell menus nationwide on April 21st for $1 each, thanks to insane popular demand. And by insane popular demand, we mean a years-long social media campaign known as the "Beefy Crunch Movement," which in addition to amassing tens of thousands of supporters, submitted a 14-page document detailing fans' grievances about Taco Bell's decision to discontinue the Frito-filled burrito. So, uh, where's the massive movement demanding additional boozy Taco Bell locations?
What's perhaps most exciting, however, is that Taco Bell said this latest move is only the start of its big plans to bring back more of what it calls "Fan Favorite menu items" in the near future. In other words, Taco Bell plans to bring back even more discontinued delicacies based on people's passionate demands. OK, so can someone get on making a Grilled Stuft Nacho comeback happen? Please and thank you.
