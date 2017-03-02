Taco Bell's Enormous 'Triple Double' Crunchwrap Is Back

Although Taco Bell is already phasing out its much-hyped Naked Chicken Chalupa this month, the fast food chain appears to be filling the fried chicken shell taco-shaped hole in your stomach by bringing back a menu items that's basically the size of your face: the Triple Double Crunchwrap.

On Thursday, Taco Bell announced the enormous Crunchwrap, which also comes in a spicy version with jalapenos, has returned to its menus nationwide. As the name suggests, the Triple Double Crunchwrap is made with double the amount of three regular Crunchwrap ingredients -- a double layer of beef, a double layer of nacho cheese sauce, and a double layer of the crunchy tostada shell. T-Bell first unleashed the beastly taco for a short time last summer.