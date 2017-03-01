Taco Bell Is Unleashing a New Quesalupa With a Doritos Locos Taco Inside

While Taco Bell is sadly phasing out the much-hyped Naked Chicken Chalupa this month, it looks like the the chain's stunt food laboratory is already unleashing another insane creation. This time, it's a spectacular mashup of two of T-Bell's biggest menu items: the Doritos Locos Taco and the Quesalupa. For real.

The beastly hybrid is called the Doritos Quesalupa Crunch and it's made by taking a Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Taco -- filled with beef, lettuce, and shredded cheddar -- and wrapping it in melted cheese-infused Quesalupa shell, according to a report by Foodbeast. Basically, it sounds like something you'd find on a Taco Bell "secret menu," but it'll hit the actual menu on March 2 at the company's restaurants in Cincinnati and will be around through April 8. There's no word on if or when it'll be available nationwide, unfortunately.