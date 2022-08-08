These Hickory Slow-Smoked Brisket Tacos Are Back for a Limited Time

Taco Bueno is bringing back its Hickory Slow-Smoked Brisket to the menu for a limited time. You'll be able to order tacos, nachos, quesadilla, and queso all souped up with brisket. The menu items will start at $4.49.

On the Hickory Brisket menu, you’ll be able to choose from Brisket Tacos, which are filled with the brisket, pickled red onions, and cilantro and the Brisket Quesadilla, which contains the brisket, a mix of cheddar and pepper jack cheese.

There's also the Brisket Nachos, which are made with brisket, refried beans, queso, pickled red onions, Pico de Gallo, and sliced jalapeños topped on tortilla chips. Last, but not least, there is the Brisket Queso, which is traditional queso, dressed with the brisket, Pico de Gallo, sliced jalapeños, and cilantro.

You can find your local Taco Bueno, order online, and browse the menu at TacoBueno.com.