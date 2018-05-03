This 5-Pound Burrito Is Free If You Can Eat it in Under Half an Hour

Huge burritos, an American symbol of decadence much like the Super Bowl or Mariah Carey's episode of MTV Cribs, are also big in Canada. Who would have thought?
Taco Del Mar, a restaurant in the very north-of-the-border city of Vancouver, British Columbia, has an exciting huge burrito challenge on offer: Anyone who can finish the restaurant's hulking, 5-pound burrito in under 30 minutes doesn't have to pay for it. Apparently, gluttony doesn't have to drain your wallet.
If you fail to eat the burrito, it's $30, meaning that you'll be docked $1 for every squandered minute of the challenge. It's worth nothing that this is in Canada, after all, which maintains a favorable exchange rate of $1 USD to $1.29 CAD.
Images of the burrito show what looks like a small, projectile device covered in tinfoil, or a torpedo filled to the brim with "rice, beans, ground beef (no subs), cheese, pico de gallo, and sauce," per a report by The Daily Hive.
And here's the burrito's entrails, to get an even better sense of the behemoth:
The challenge is only available this Saturday, May 5, alternatively known as Cinco de Mayo.
According to actual history, Cinco de Mayo commemorates the Mexican army's triumph over France on May 5, 1862 at the Battle of Puebla. It now represents an opportunity to hawk enormous burritos for $30.
So, if you're in Vancouver on Saturday make sure to stop by the restaurant between 11am to 5pm and likely lose $30.
