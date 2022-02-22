Taco John's Ultimate Taco Twosday Is Here with Crispy Beef Tacos

February 22, 2022, is not just a palindrome. There won't be another 2/22/22 for 400 years until 2422. Everyone is celebrating in their own way, and Taco John's is offering its signature Crispy Beef Tacos for an exceptional price—under $2.

As the trademarked creator of Taco Tuesday, Taco John's has made it easier than ever to make sure you never miss another Taco Tuesday again. The chain has its very own QR code, which will automatically add every Taco Tuesday from now until the end of time to your calendar.

For the ultra-special 2/22/22 Taco Twosday, you'll be able to take advantage of the specially-priced crispy beef tacos all day long. The tacos contain 100% American beef, mild sauce, lettuce, and cheese, all placed inside a taco shell made fresh in-house each day.

The deal will be available at all Taco John locations nationwide. To take advantage of even more deals at Taco John's, you can download the Taco John's app. Make this ultra-rare palindrome day even more special by getting some tacos at a discounted price.