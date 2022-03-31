Taco John's Adds Churros Back to Its Value Menu

I'm not sure which is better, a churro or a deal, but Taco John's has them both on its menu. The taco chain is bringing back its $2 churro as part of the brand's popular $1-$2-$3 Valuest Menu.

Taco John's Churro is fried in-house and dusted with cinnamon sugar. The dessert has a crispy exterior with a decadent, soft interior.

The new sweet addition is joining the Cheesy Snack Quesadilla and Spicy Chicken & Potato Griller on the value menu. It is currently available at participating locations and only costs $2 plus tax.