Taco John's Is Bringing Back Nachos Navidad for the Holidays

Holiday-themed drinks and desserts are pretty standard fare. A donut that looks like Santa Claus or a drink that is peppermint flavored isn't exactly groundbreaking, you know? (That's not to say I don't love those items, I do, very deeply.) But true holiday ingenuity is born when a savory item is turned festive. Taco John's has seized this moment of genius with the return of its popular Nachos Navidad menu item.

The dish is a seasonal twist on its Super Nachos. It is made with red, green, and yellow chips (festive!), beef, nacho cheese, refried beans, cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes, guacamole, and sour cream. It's like a Christmas tree made up of delicious ingredients.

"At Taco John's, we continually strive to give back to the communities we serve in bigger. bolder. better. ways," said Taco John's Chief Marketing Officer Barry Westrum in a press release. "Our Nachos Navidad is more than just a delicious fan-favorite."

Not only will you get to experience a festive plate when you order the Nachos Navidad, but Taco John's is also donating a portion of the proceeds from every order to local charities.

"The funds raised to support local causes leave a lasting impact on our communities and bring our guests together during this special season. We're proud to bring this initiative back for another year and look forward to continuing what has become such a memorable tradition," Westrum said.

As a seasonal item, it's not a permanent addition to the menu. So make sure to add a trip to your local Taco John's on your holiday checklist.