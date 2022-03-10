Taco John's Chicken Quesadilla Tacos Are Back with a Hot New Deal

Taco John's beloved Chicken Quesadilla Tacos are making their way back to the menu, and the taco chain is giving customers even more to get excited about with a brand new deal.

The tacos are made from a quesadilla shell stuffed with pepper jack cheese and then filled with grilled white-meat chicken, shredded lettuce, zesty chipotle lime sauce, and pico de gallo. For a short time, you'll be able to purchase two of the Chicken Quesadilla Tacos for $5. But act fast, as the deal and the fan-favorite tacos aren't expected to stay on the menu for long.

"To say we received a great response from the original rollout of our Chicken Quesadilla Tacos would be an understatement, so it only made sense to bring them back," said Taco John's Chief Marketing Officer Barry Westrum in a press release. "And this time, it's double the excitement. Two of these cheesy and crave-worthy menu items for just $5 is a deal that is hard to beat.”

With the money you're saving, you can pair your two Chicken Quesadilla Tacos with Potato Olés or something from the Taco John's value menu. To find the nearest Taco John's, you can head to the chain's website or download the Taco John’s app. The app will also clue you in to other exclusive discounts.