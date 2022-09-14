Taco John's Has a New Quesadilla, Here's How You Can Get It for Free This Month

There are few absolutes in life, but "the more cheese, the better" is one. Taco John's is with us on the subject. The fast food joint is taking its already beloved quesadilla and making it four times better.

On Wednesday, Taco John's dropped its all-new Four Cheese Quesadilla, which is brimming with asadero, queso blanco, Monterey Jack, and all-natural Cheddar cheese. It's stuffed with either hand-cut sirloin steak or grilled chicken (your choice) and served with zesty chipotle lime sauce.

"Here at Taco John's, we are always finding new ways to enhance our items to create bigger. bolder. better. flavors for our fans to enjoy," Taco John's Chief Marketing Officer Barry Westrum said in a press release. "Some may believe it's scientifically impossible to add more cheesy deliciousness to quesadillas, but we did it anyway with our new Four Cheese Quesadilla lineup!"