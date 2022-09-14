Taco John's Has a New Quesadilla, Here's How You Can Get It for Free This Month
It's just like its original quesadilla, but better.
There are few absolutes in life, but "the more cheese, the better" is one. Taco John's is with us on the subject. The fast food joint is taking its already beloved quesadilla and making it four times better.
On Wednesday, Taco John's dropped its all-new Four Cheese Quesadilla, which is brimming with asadero, queso blanco, Monterey Jack, and all-natural Cheddar cheese. It's stuffed with either hand-cut sirloin steak or grilled chicken (your choice) and served with zesty chipotle lime sauce.
"Here at Taco John's, we are always finding new ways to enhance our items to create bigger. bolder. better. flavors for our fans to enjoy," Taco John's Chief Marketing Officer Barry Westrum said in a press release. "Some may believe it's scientifically impossible to add more cheesy deliciousness to quesadillas, but we did it anyway with our new Four Cheese Quesadilla lineup!"
The Four Cheese Quesadilla is available à la carte or as a combo deal that gets you a side of the famous Potato Olés and a fountain drink.
"That's right. Our new high-quality blend of four different cheeses combines perfectly in every bite, with creamy notes of queso blanco and Monterey Jack, slight tanginess from all-natural Cheddar cheese and a dash of saltiness from the asadero cheese," Corporate Chef and Director of Menu Innovation Brad Bergaus added in the release. "Plus, the option to add grilled chicken or hand-cut sirloin steak was a must, and our star chipotle lime sauce adds that extra zesty flare that raises the bar on quesadillas. We can't wait for our guests to savor our new, flavor-packed Four Cheese Quesadillas!"
To celebrate National Quesadilla Day on September 25, you can snag a freebie of the Four Cheese Quesadilla with any purchase. The only stipulation is that you sign up for Taco John's Bigger Bolder Rewards program and order via the app.
