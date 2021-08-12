You Can Snag Free Crispy Beef Tacos at Taco John's on Friday
Celebrate Customer Appreciation Day by stuffing your face.
There are all kinds of obscure "holidays" out there that you probably don't know or care enough about to mark on your calendar. There is, however, one special day worth honoring, namely because it'll get you free food.
Taco John's is hosting its own Customer Appreciation Day on Friday, August 13. In honor of the Mexican-style fast casual joint's 52nd birthday, you can score a free Crispy Beef Taco with any purchase. The tacos feature a crispy shell stuffed with 100% American beef, a mild sauce, lettuce, and cheese.
To snag the deal, you'll have to download the Taco John's mobile app and sign up for the chain's loyalty program. Which, to be honest, you should do anyway because who doesn't like freebies?
Seems like a great time to go on a taco diet.
