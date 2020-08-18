Taco John's Is Giving Out Free Potato Olés for National Potato Day

I've made my position pretty clear with regards to the best fast food and fast casual sides because it's tough to compete with the cheese curds at Culver's. Nonetheless, if I was going to flesh out a list of the all-time best sides, I'd have to give serious consideration to the Potato Olés at Taco John's. They're super salty, crunchy on the outside with a touch of spicy seasoning, and they're almost buttery soft in the middle.

If you think these delicious little potato babies have no place near a list like that, you've got an opportunity to approach some fried potatoes with an open mind on National Potato Day. The celebration of spuds lands on Wednesday, August 19, and you can swing into any Taco John's to snag a free small order of Potato Olés when you order through the Taco John's mobile app.

Plus, getting potatoes at a taco shop sounds appealing after Taco Bell recently took potatoes away from you and cruelly ignored your well-crafted petition. These free Olés are a good reminder that, at least in this regard, things are going to be OK.