You Can Get 2 for $5 Tacos at Taco John's Right Now

It is my opinion that good things come in pairs. Taco John's also gets this and is offering twin deals on two different taco varieties right now.

Right now, you can buy two Chicken Quesadilla Tacos or two Alaska Flounder Fish Tacos for just $5 because you know you won't be satisfied with only one taco. After all, one is the loneliness number.

The brand's Chicken Quesadilla Taco features a quesadilla shell stuffed with grilled white-meat chicken, pepper jack cheese, shredded lettuce, zesty chipotle lime sauce, and pico de gallo. The two for $5 deal for these will only be available for a limited time at locations nationwide.

The Alaska Flounder Fish Tacos have wild-caught Alaska flounder coated in new crispy seasoned batter and drizzled with zesty chipotle lime sauce and crumbled queso fresco, topped with shredded lettuce and pico de gallo, all wrapped in a warm flour tortilla. If you haven't gotten a chance to get these, start making moves fast. The Alaska Flounder Fish Tacos will be leaving Taco John's menu on April 17, 2022.