You Can Get 2 for $5 Tacos at Taco John's Right Now

There are two varieties of tacos to choose from, too.

By Janae Price

Published on 4/6/2022 at 2:22 PM

Courtesy of Taco John's

It is my opinion that good things come in pairs. Taco John's also gets this and is offering twin deals on two different taco varieties right now.

Right now, you can buy two Chicken Quesadilla Tacos or two Alaska Flounder Fish Tacos for just $5 because you know you won't be satisfied with only one taco. After all, one is the loneliness number.

The brand's Chicken Quesadilla Taco features a quesadilla shell stuffed with grilled white-meat chicken, pepper jack cheese, shredded lettuce, zesty chipotle lime sauce, and pico de gallo. The two for $5 deal for these will only be available for a limited time at locations nationwide.

The Alaska Flounder Fish Tacos have wild-caught Alaska flounder coated in new crispy seasoned batter and drizzled with zesty chipotle lime sauce and crumbled queso fresco, topped with shredded lettuce and pico de gallo, all wrapped in a warm flour tortilla. If you haven't gotten a chance to get these, start making moves fast. The Alaska Flounder Fish Tacos will be leaving Taco John's menu on April 17, 2022.

Want more free food?

Here's our huuuuuuuge running list of all the free food you can get right now, as well as the best reward programsbirthday freebiesgift card offersdeals on food for kidsfood delivery, and alcohol delivery deals you'll find. If you want a little more than, say a free taco, we also have you covered with a long list of meals you can get at fast food chains under $5. You're welcome. Additionally, we've put together a list of places offering free food to healthcare workers and first responders during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Want more Thrillist? Follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, YouTube, TikTok, and Snapchat.

Janae Price is a News Staff Writer at Thrillist. She's a native New Yorker and loves all things cheese, K-pop, and culture. Follow her on Instagram and Twitter @janae_larie.