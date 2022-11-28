Taco John's Is Bringing Back Its Nachos Navidad for Christmas

While your grandma might *never* get the hint that you're all set on novelty socks, at least Taco John's is giving something for the holidays you'll actually want. The fast food chain is bringing back a beloved holiday favorite: the Nachos Navidad.

ICYMI, the seasonal dish features festive red, green, and yellow tortilla chips doused with seasoned American beef, warm nacho cheese, refried beans, Cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes, guacamole, and sour cream, Taco John's announced earlier this month.

"Taco John's has made it our mission to give back to the communities we have the privilege to serve," Taco John's President and Chief Executive Officer Jim Creel said in a press release. "It's an honor to bring holiday cheer through our Nachos Navidad promotion again this year, and we look forward to raising a lot of money for some outstanding nonprofit groups during this season of giving."

In the spirit of giving, Taco John's is giving proceeds from its Nachos Navidad sales between now and December 29 to several charities. Local franchisees have chosen which to support, including Food bank of Iowa, Avera's Race Against Cancer, the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Toys for Tots, local food banks, and more.

"Nachos Navidad is a delicious way to bring our guests together and make a lasting impact on our communities,” Taco John's Chief Marketing Officer Barry Westrum said in a press release. "From the bottom of our hearts, we're incredibly grateful for our franchisees and guests who join us in lighting up the season through our favorite initiative of the year."