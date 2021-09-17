Grab Totally Free Queso & Chips at Taco John's for National Queso Day

If you're making a list of national food holidays that sound a bit like a joke, you might start with National Fruitcake Toss Day (January 3, this year), National Baked Ham with Pineapple Day (April 4), or National Love Your Produce Manager Day (April 2, #lypmd). But National Queso Day isn't too far behind the frontrunners there.

On September 20, there will be no need to toss your fruitcake or thank your produce manager. Instead, if the spirit of liquid cheese strikes you, you'll be celebrating queso. One way to do that is to stop by Taco John's, where a celebration will be taking place for three days leading up to Queso Day. It's a celebration that consists of handing you queso and chips for free.

Taco John's is offering all loyalty club members a free order of Queso Blanco and Chips from September 18-20. You don't have to do anything except being a member. If the liquid cheese spirit has seized you, seize the coupon through the chain's mobile app. That freebie can be redeemed in-store or at the drive-thru by scanning a QR code or ordering through the app.