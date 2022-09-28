Taco John's Is Giving Out Free Tacos for National Taco Day

The perfect way to celebrate National Taco Day is by going to lunch with a couple of your favorite tacos, whether that’s at a taco truck, your favorite local taqueria, or a big taco chain. (Maybe you are really excited about the return of Mexican Pizza?)

If your spot is Taco John’s--and who can argue with a handful of Potato Olés, really--you have won the Taco Day lottery. The taco chain is offering a free Beef Taco Bravo with any purchase to loyalty members on National Taco Day.

The Beef Taco Bravo is the Taco Tuesday shop’s crispy beef taco wrapped in a warm flour tortilla and smothered with refried beans. So, buy a soda or a cup o' Olés, and the taco is on the house.

The loyalty program is free to join, and it will provide immediate benefits in the form of a taco. If you don’t mind that restaurants are collecting data on your ordering habits, it is a trade-off with edible benefits. If you don't have a Taco John's nearby, there are a lot of other restaurants offering deals, including beloved local restaurants and chains like Fuzzy's, On the Border, and California Tortilla.