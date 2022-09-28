Taco John's Is Giving Out Free Tacos for National Taco Day
Taco John's will dish up a free taco to celebrate the holiday. Unfortunately, you still have to buy your own Potato Olés.
The perfect way to celebrate National Taco Day is by going to lunch with a couple of your favorite tacos, whether that’s at a taco truck, your favorite local taqueria, or a big taco chain. (Maybe you are really excited about the return of Mexican Pizza?)
If your spot is Taco John’s--and who can argue with a handful of Potato Olés, really--you have won the Taco Day lottery. The taco chain is offering a free Beef Taco Bravo with any purchase to loyalty members on National Taco Day.
The Beef Taco Bravo is the Taco Tuesday shop’s crispy beef taco wrapped in a warm flour tortilla and smothered with refried beans. So, buy a soda or a cup o' Olés, and the taco is on the house.
The loyalty program is free to join, and it will provide immediate benefits in the form of a taco. If you don’t mind that restaurants are collecting data on your ordering habits, it is a trade-off with edible benefits. If you don't have a Taco John's nearby, there are a lot of other restaurants offering deals, including beloved local restaurants and chains like Fuzzy's, On the Border, and California Tortilla.
Want more food deals?
Here's our huuuuuuuge running list of all the free food you can get right now, as well as the best pizza deals, reward programs, birthday freebies, gift card offers, food delivery offers, alcohol delivery deals, and perks for getting your vaccination against COVID-19. If you want a little more than, say a free taco, we also have you covered with a long list of meals you can get at fast food chains under $5. You're welcome.