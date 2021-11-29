Taco John's Has a New Family Value Pack & It Comes with a Pound of Potatoes

Taco John's, creator of the Nachos Navidad, has a new meal deal for those nights when the idea of cooking dinner for your family seems entirely impossible. The Family Pack and a Pound is a pack of food that can feed up to four people, which is perfect for when you don't want to deal with the dishes.

The bundle includes two Beef Meat & Potato Burritos, four Beef Softshell Tacos, and one whole pound of Potato Olés. The pound of potatoes is the pre-cooked weight, but it is still a lot of potatoes. Potato Olés is one of Taco John's signature dishes, and the tiny, crispy chunks of potatoes are cooked in spices and served up to dip in salsa or guacamole.

What's better is all this is available for $16. Like the Nachos Navidad, the Family Pack and a Pound is a seasonal release and won't be around for long. Get yours at a participating Taco John's nationwide.