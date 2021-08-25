New Spicy Steak & Potato Griller Arrives at Taco John's

Taco John's already expansive ValuEST Menu is about to get even bigger and better. The chain is adding two new breakfast offerings that won't break the bank, a Spicy Steak & Potato Griller and premium Cold Brew Coffee.

The former is a flour tortilla filled with hand-carved sirloin steak, Potato Olés, nacho cheese sauce, creamy chipotle sauce, and Super Hot sauce, according to ChewBoom. Taco John's Cold Brew Coffee comes in Vanilla, Mocha, and Plain. The Spicy Steak & Potato Griller will run you $3, while the Cold Brew is $2 on the $1-$2-$3 ValuEST Menu.

According to the Fast Food Post, Taco John's is touting its new food offering as its "steakiEST" and "premiumEST" item on its value menu—whatever that means! The new griller iteration is joining the Spicy Chicken & Potato Griller on the ValuEST menu. It and the Cold Brew are officially available nationwide.