Taco John’s Introduces New Premium Queso Blanco & 2 New Menu Items

Have you ever been holding your Taco John’s order in your hand, just wishing it had more cheese? Well, your lunchtime fantasies have been brought to life with two new menu items from the chain that promises to double (perhaps even triple) the cheese factor.

Taco John’s is offering new, premium Queso Blanco. It is a rich blend of three kinds of cheese, red peppers, jalapeño peppers, and smoky hatch chiles. To make sure you can really enjoy the new sauce topping, the chain has also introduced two new menu items: the Double Cheese Chicken Boss Burrito and the Queso Blanco Loaded Nachos.

The Double Cheese Chicken Boss Burrito is filled with grilled chicken, cilantro-lime rice, black beans, all-natural cheddar cheese, sour cream, and premium Queso Blanco, and nacho cheese. The burrito is finished off with pico de gallo, or roasted corn and poblano pepper salsa, and then all those ingredients are wrapped into a tortilla. The Queso Blanco Loaded Nachos start with house-made chips, layered with premium Queso Blanco, with a choice between grilled chicken or hand-cut sirloin steak, roasted corn, and poblano pepper salsa, sliced jalapeños, tomatoes, and queso fresco.

Want to put the new queso on an old favorite? You can also order a side serving of the sauce to put on anything you want. That’s freedom! The items will be available at participating restaurants, but they aren’t promised to be on the menu for long. To kick off this menu offering, Taco John’s is offering loyalty members an in-app coupon for a free side of Queso Blanco and chips from September 18 through September 20, which just so happens to be National Queso Day. Celebrate accordingly.