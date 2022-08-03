Taco John's Has 2 All-New Value Menu Items, Including Its Biggest Taco Yet

Taco John's is expanding its ValuEST value menu with even more additions. Last week, the chain announced a total revamp by adding two new items, the Grande Beef Taco and Mini Fried Chicken Taco.

If the "grande" in its title didn't tip you off, the Grande Beef Taco is the brand's biggest taco yet. It's piled with seasoned beef, Potato Olés, shredded Cheddar cheese, mild sauce, sour cream, pico de gallo, and shredded lettuce in a large, soft flour tortilla.

The Mini Fried Chicken Taco includes crispy white meat chicken tenders, crumbled queso fresco, spicy jalapeño ranch, and pico de gallo stuffed in a flour tortilla.

"Our new ValuEST menu items are a great extension of our core menu with our biggest soft shell taco, the Grande Beef Taco—or as we like to call it, the two-hander taco," Corporate Chef and Director of Menu Innovation Brad Bergaus said in a press release. "Yes, you have to use both hands. This taco is a big eat that uses an oversized tortilla and is filled with bold flavors, so we know our guests are going to love it! Along with the Grande Beef Taco, we are also excited to bring our guests a smaller, very craveable version of our fan-favorite Fried Chicken Taco with our other new menu item, the Mini Fried Chicken Taco, that shows big tastes can come in any size."

The Grande Beef Taco will run you $3, while the Mini Fried Chicken Taco is just $2.

"When we launched our ValuEST Menu, we wanted to bring our guests quality food made with our fresh, premium ingredients all for an amazing value," Taco John's Chief Marketing Officer Barry Westrum added. "Since then, we have continued to bring exciting new items to the lineup that have the bold flavors and quality ingredients our guests come to us for, but at a price that will make satisfying your taco craving even easier on your wallet."