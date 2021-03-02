Several Taco Products Recalled Nationwide Due to Listeria Concerns

Unrelated to the recent El Abuelito Cheese recall, the Food & Drug Administration announced it has identified a potential listeria contamination in several products that were manufactured in St. Paul, Minnesota, and distributed nationwide. The products, which have now been recalled, are mostly related to tacos—dips, platters, and trays—plus one turkey sandwich.

The possible contamination was noticed after J&J Distributing conducted routine testing on its equipment and found that one utensil tested positive for listeria. No illnesses have been reported, but that doesn't eliminate the risk.

Recalled items have been sold by multiple retailers under multiple brand names, including Haug, Fresh Thyme, Tastebuds, Earthgrown, Caribou, and Kwik Trip. Here's what to look out for: