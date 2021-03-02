Several Taco Products Recalled Nationwide Due to Listeria Concerns
Potentially contaminated products include taco dips, trays, and platters.
Unrelated to the recent El Abuelito Cheese recall, the Food & Drug Administration announced it has identified a potential listeria contamination in several products that were manufactured in St. Paul, Minnesota, and distributed nationwide. The products, which have now been recalled, are mostly related to tacos—dips, platters, and trays—plus one turkey sandwich.
The possible contamination was noticed after J&J Distributing conducted routine testing on its equipment and found that one utensil tested positive for listeria. No illnesses have been reported, but that doesn't eliminate the risk.
Recalled items have been sold by multiple retailers under multiple brand names, including Haug, Fresh Thyme, Tastebuds, Earthgrown, Caribou, and Kwik Trip. Here's what to look out for:
- Haug Taco Tray 16oz
- Haug Mini 7 Layer Dip Tray 22oz
- Haug Taco Tray 29oz
- Fresh Thyme Taco Dip 10oz
- Tastebuds Layered Fiesta Taco Dip 9oz
- Tastebuds Taco Platter 26oz
- Tastebuds Taco Platter 15.8oz
- Tastebuds Taco Dip 9oz
- Earthgrown Mini Taco Dip
- Caribou Turkey Sandwich 9oz
- Kwik Trip Taco Dip 8oz
- Kwik Trip Taco Dip 15.8oz
Symptoms of listeriosis include fever, fatigue, muscle aches, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, headaches, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions. People generally start feeling ill one to four weeks after eating the contaminated food, but it's possible for symptoms to arrive immediately or as late as 70 days after exposure.
If you've purchased any of the recalled food items, you can and should return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Anyone with questions about the recall can call J&J Distributing at 651-221-0560.
