Taco Squirrel Is Just Hanging Out, Living the Good Life

The rodents, vermin, and fuzzy four-leggers of New York City deserve categorizations of their own. They're not like the animals elsewhere. They're fearless, dirty, and probably eat more human food than they should. Just ask pizza rat, bagel pigeon or pizza squirrel, who was actually Canadian, but had recently moved to Nova Scotia after years in New York City, probably.
However, a new champion has risen, taking human food to new heights, like a branch in a tree. The newly christened Taco Squirrel has been photographed chilling in a tree, chomping down on a hard shell taco, like you do.
This is a New Yorker living its best life. In fact, don't be surprised if a taco place opens inside a tree within the next two weeks. It'll probably open right next door to that place that only serves avocados and sounds more like an SNL sketch about Brooklyn than an actual restaurant.
You can only see the shell in the photo, but that's no reason to be a hardened cynic. Taco Squirrel is a master of its domain and you're allowed to assumed the squirrel made it all the way up the tree without losing any of the taco fillings.
Good job, Taco Squirrel. You're the hero America needs right now.
h/t Mashable
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.