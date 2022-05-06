Popeyes and Taco John's Are About to Be Neighbors in This Lucky City

Milwaukee is getting its second Taco John's soon if Dimitri Dimitropolulos gets his way. Dimitropoulos operates Culver's franchises in the area, according to Milwaukee Business Times, and he is looking to diversify his portfolio. He has applied to the city of Milwaukee for permits to build a Popeyes and Taco John's on Layton Ave in Milwaukee.

For those not familiar with the city, that is right by the Milwaukee International Airport. So whether you are a local or are just passing through, you could have the opportunity to order Taco John's and Popeyes in a single visit.

Both establishments will be rather large, occupying two side-by-side lots. Each would have its own drive-thru, and Taco John's would be 2,400 square feet while Popeyes would be 2,450 square feet.

While there are 28 Taco John's in Wisconsin, only one of them is in Milwaukee. The others are in more rural areas. Meanwhile, there are eight Popeyes locations in the city already, and a total of 22 in the state. For fans of either chain, I can't imagine there will be any objection to an additional location of each.

If you are based in Milwaukee but haven't tried anything from either chain, Thrillist does have a fair share of recommendations. Give the family value meal at Taco John's a try, and at Popeyes, give the new Buffalo Ranch Chicken Sandwich a taste.