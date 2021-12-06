If you've got tahini in the fridge, you may want to start your week by checking the label. International Golden Foods, Inc is recalling its Al kanater brand tahini that may be contaminated by salmonella.

The issue was first detected by the Michigan Department of Agriculture when it conducted a test on a random sample, according to the recall. The company subsequently issued the recall, "Although we have not received the final laboratory reports," it said in a notice shared by the Food & Drug Administration.

The 16-ounce jars were distributed nationwide. Fortunately, no illnesses have been reported in connection with the tahini.

At the moment, the company is only recalling one lot of the tahini. If your jar has the code "TT4N‐201127," you're going to want to toss that out or return it for a refund. Don't take chances with it. Salmonella can cause serious illnesses in kids, elderly individuals, and people with weekend immune systems. Though, anyone can get sick. The notice highlights some of the unpleasant symptoms you might experience: "fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain." So, chuck it out.