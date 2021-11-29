Southwest Airlines Has $39 Fares for Cyber Monday

Thanksgiving is officially in the rearview, and now that the turkey has settled, it's time to devour Cyber Monday deals. Southwest is offering major discounts on flights for folks who are eager to get out after a few days spent with family. We totally get it.

Now through December 2, travelers can book flights to various destinations for as low as $39. As with all flight deals, some restrictions and blackout dates apply. Additionally, the deal is only good on one-way tickets. Discounted fares apply to flights within the continental United States to and from Hawaii, travel within Hawaii, international travel from January 5 through March 9, and travel to and from San Juan, Puerto Rico from January 10 through March 9.

Here's a look at some of the available flights and fares:

From Las Vegas to Los Angeles for $39

From Hilo, Hawaii to Honolulu, Hawaii for $39

From Charleston, South Carolina to New Orleans for $48

From New Orleans to Miami for $49

From Denver to Austin, Texas for $64

From New York (LaGuardia) to Orlando for $69

From Philadelphia to Myrtle Beach for $78

From Los Angeles to Los Cabos, Mexico for $97

From Los Angeles to Hawaii for $99

Pack your bags and enjoy a little R&R after a long holiday season.