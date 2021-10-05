Takis Fuego Taco Shells are Now Available at Walmart

Takis are, without a doubt, one of the finer snacks available in life. Between the crunch and the spice, it's a go-to. Now, there is another way to eat Takis and a new place to buy them. Old El Paso has created a new taco shell inspired by Takis Fuego chips.

The Hot Chili Pepper and Lime-Flavored Stand' N Stuff Taco Shells are now available at Walmarts nationwide and Walmart.com only. The Stand' 'N Stuff Shells are specially designed to keep the taco standing upright and containing all of its fillings. Now, this self-contained taco comes with the flavor of Takis Fuego. It provides a sure way to level up Taco Tuesdays.

"The Takis Fuego and Old El Paso collaboration are focused on bold flavors and fun," said Vice President of Walmart and General Mills Ryan Harrington said in a press release. "We're introducing the newest breakthrough innovation that consumers have been searching for, meeting their needs for a spicy taco shell with unique flavor."

You'll have until early 2022 to purchase the Takis taco shells, so there's no need to rush, but you won't want to wait too long either. Head to walmart.com or a nearby Walmart store to get a hand on these flavor-packed shells in a 10-pack for $2.48.