A 21-Foot Tall Flamingo Has Landed at Tampa International Airport

When travelers make their way through an airport, art is usually not at the forefront of their minds. The actual considerations are getting through security in a reasonable amount of time, making sure you have the correct gate number, and not missing your flight. But Tampa International Airport wants travelers to feel more than just travel anxiety.

In the center of the airport's Main Terminal, a 21-foot tall flamingo sculpture stands, swooping its long neck down so its head can slip below the water. The installation, titled "Home" and created by Matthew Mazzotta, is not even completed yet. It is expected to be finished sometime in late April or early May.

When completed, the sculpture is supposed to make visitors feel like they have taken a step underwater. Metal panels will hang from the ceiling and are meant to simulate the glitter of water and further highlight the flamingo's bright pink feathers.

"Tampa International Airport has always been a champion of iconic public art as a way to welcome our visitors and give them a sense of wonder and whimsy when they arrive in our beautiful region," Executive Vice President of Marketing and Communications at Tampa International Airport, Christopher Minner, said in a press release. "We're certain that 'Home' will help create memories and inspire people of all ages who begin and end their travel journeys at TPA."

The coolest part of this big bird in the middle of the airport? Once it's finished, the public will be able to interact with it. Never again will showing up early to a flight at the Tampa International Airport be boring.