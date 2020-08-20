Tanqueray Is Canning Gin Cocktails This Summer

Whenever we see a friend order a Tanqueray and tonic we can’t help but feel like it’s a waste of gin. Why not save the good stuff for a martini and order well booze for those bitter quinine concoctions? But now, Tanqueray itself is asserting a casual ‘tude, canning a product that’s long been considered one of the fancier brands.

We’ve yet to sample the new Sevilla orange gin and soda, Rangpur lime gin and soda, or classic G&T, but we do love a canned tipple around here. Tanqueray’s takes aim to “awaken the taste buds and change expectations of gin.”

We assume you already know how a gin and tonic tastes (like you’re staving off malaria but keeping it sexy), and this baby promises crisp, effervescent bubbles every time you crack one open -- none of this two-day-old half-flat gin and blah-nic business. Expect hints of peach, rose, and juniper from the Sevilla orange G&S, and juniper and ginger from the Rangpur lime version.

Four-packs of the 12oz, 6% ABV libations will be sold for around $15 in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Florida, New Jersey, Ohio, and Washington this September.