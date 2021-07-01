Tanqueray's Ready-to-Drink Gin Cocktails Are Now Available Nationwide

Sometimes White Claw just isn't going to cut it. Sometimes, after a long day, you need a drink that's fast, easy, and preferably a little stronger than those low-ABV seltzers. Enter: Tanqueray's canned cocktails, a brand-new line of ready-to-drink beverages.

After launching in select markets last year, Tanqueray's Crafted Gin Cocktails in a Can are finally going national. The Gin & Tonic, Sevilla Orange Gin & Soda, and Rangpur Lime Gin & Soda are all hitting bars, restaurants, and retailers across the US starting today.

The classic G&T features Tanqueray London Dry Gin (naturally) and an "aromatic" tonic, while the Sevilla Orange Gin & Tonic boasts a burst of citrus goodness with notes of peach, rose, and juniper. Finally, the Rangpur Lime G&T has got lime and hints of botanicals, like ginger. You can snag the cans, which have a 6.0% ABV per 12-ounce can, for $14.99 a 4-pack.