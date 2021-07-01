News

Tanqueray's Ready-to-Drink Gin Cocktails Are Now Available Nationwide

To-go gin and tonic, anyone?

By Megan Schaltegger

Published on 7/1/2021 at 4:59 PM

Courtesy of Tanqueray

Sometimes White Claw just isn't going to cut it. Sometimes, after a long day, you need a drink that's fast, easy, and preferably a little stronger than those low-ABV seltzers. Enter: Tanqueray's canned cocktails, a brand-new line of ready-to-drink beverages. 

After launching in select markets last year, Tanqueray's Crafted Gin Cocktails in a Can are finally going national. The Gin & Tonic, Sevilla Orange Gin & Soda, and Rangpur Lime Gin & Soda are all hitting bars, restaurants, and retailers across the US starting today. 

The classic G&T features Tanqueray London Dry Gin (naturally) and an "aromatic" tonic, while the Sevilla Orange Gin & Tonic boasts a burst of citrus goodness with notes of peach, rose, and juniper. Finally, the Rangpur Lime G&T has got lime and hints of botanicals, like ginger. You can snag the cans, which have a 6.0% ABV per 12-ounce can, for $14.99 a 4-pack.

Courtesy of Tanqueray

Of course, Tanqueray isn't the only big booze brand to get in on the canned cocktail trend as of late. Just last month Jim Beam introduced two canned highballs: a classic and ginger variety. Jose Cuervo made a similar announcement in April with its Playamar tequila soda, which comes in Lime, Grapefruit, Mango, and Black Cherry flavors.

Put away the shaker and just leave it to the professionals. 

Megan Schaltegger is a staff writer at Thrillist.
