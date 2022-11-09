Tao Is Opening Its First Hotel & It Has That Signature Unmatched Nightlife Energy
Expect that signature dim lighting and crimson red walls.
You probably know Tao from your early 20s club rat days, or you've scarfed down the Black Pepper Chili Chicken. The hospitality group behind the nightlife and dining destination already boasts an impressive portfolio of properties, but none like its latest venture.
The first-ever Tao-branded resort is coming to Orlando in 2025, and yep, you can expect the same dim lighting and crimson red walls, the company announced on Wednesday.
"A hotel was the natural evolution for us," Tao Group Hospitality Co-CEO Noah Tepperberg said in the announcement. "We've had the honor of working with some of the world's top hotel developers, and we're really excited to create a property that truly reflects the Tao lifestyle."
The upcoming space, which the Rockwell Group designed, will feature a Tao Asian Bistro, an opulent rooftop, suites, a meeting space, and a fitness center. And the list goes on.
"The Tao Group Hospitality clientele has evolved with us over the years and is looking for something that can provide them with more than just a few hours of fun at one of our locations," Tepperberg added. "This hotel will be an exquisite escape and will enable us to showcase our company's flagship concept in a whole new way. Boasting over 40 million visitors annually, Orlando is the perfect place for our first branded resort property. More than just culinary and nightlife, TAO is a lifestyle, and this large-scale venture provides the ultimate opportunity to bring that experience to life."