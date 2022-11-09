Tao Is Opening Its First Hotel & It Has That Signature Unmatched Nightlife Energy

You probably know Tao from your early 20s club rat days, or you've scarfed down the Black Pepper Chili Chicken. The hospitality group behind the nightlife and dining destination already boasts an impressive portfolio of properties, but none like its latest venture.

The first-ever Tao-branded resort is coming to Orlando in 2025, and yep, you can expect the same dim lighting and crimson red walls, the company announced on Wednesday.

"A hotel was the natural evolution for us," Tao Group Hospitality Co-CEO Noah Tepperberg said in the announcement. "We've had the honor of working with some of the world's top hotel developers, and we're really excited to create a property that truly reflects the Tao lifestyle."