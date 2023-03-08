TAP Air Portugal Is Having a Flash Sale with Cheap Flights to Europe

With this summer expected to be the busiest summer travel season of all times for Americans, it is no surprise that everybody is currently looking to score some good flight deals to visit other countries.

Airlines know that, too, and while they've been pushing out flash sales and promotions to help you make your summer travel plans, some destination tickets might be out of budget due to the high demand.

TAP Air Portugal, though, has a solution, and that involves delaying your vacation by one (or possibly two) seasons, The Points Guy reports. The airline is currently offering roundtrip flights to Europe starting at $332 if you plan to travel between October and December, including some Thanksgiving availability (Christmas and NYE are excluded, though). You can choose to depart from Boston, Miami, or Washington, DC. Available destinations include Barcelona, Dublin, Paris, Zurich, and Madrid.

The best way to go about this deal is to secure your tickets quickly, as it is only expected to last for a maximum of three days. You can head over to Google Flights to take a look at dates and prices, and once you're ready, you can go ahead and book your vacation.

As of right now, you can snag flights from Boston to Barcelona starting at $332 roundtrip. Otherwise, you can choose to head over to Dublin from Boston starting at $438 both ways. There are also good deals from Dulles International Airport to Paris-Orly Airport, with roundtrip flights starting at $433.

To take a look at other options and book your tickets, you can head over to Google Flights.