An Insane Dude Intentionally Gave Himself the World's 2nd Worst Bug Sting

Did you know there’s an insect sting pain index? Well there is, and it contains all sorts of exotic bugs that can make big, strapping men weep by force of their rampaging stingers.

Take the Tarantula Hawk for instance. It’s a giant wasp that lives in the desert and hunts tarantulas. Some genius decided to get stung by one and document the charade on YouTube for your sadistic enjoyment.

The sacrificial lamb in this stunt is Coyote Peterson, the host of the web series Brave Wilderness. After overcoming great fear and trepidation, Peterson takes the wasp’s quarter-inch stinger on the forearm, and immediately falls to the ground to start writhing in pain.