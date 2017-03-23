Target Is Going to Change the Look of Its Stores

Additionally, there will be an outdoor space to take a seat at picnic tables and, um, talk to friends and family. Just kidding, it's going to be a spot to sit and stare at your phone.

Portions of the redesign will hit 40 other Target locations this fall. "We’re going to take what we learn in Houston to help guide us as we customize and remodel hundreds and hundreds of stores over the next three years," said Target CEO Brian Cornell at the Las Vegas ShopTalk conference Monday.

While it's not quite the Blade Runner-esque robot-filled future store once talked about, the chain is taking steps to keep pace with consumer demands and technology.