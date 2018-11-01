Target Just Leaked a Bunch of Its Big Black Friday Deals

For some, Black Friday is an annual family tradition of visiting big box stores in a post-Thanksgiving haze, braving the crowds in hopes of picking up a super-cheap flatscreen TV. For others, it's a nightmarish hellscape of consumerism at its worst that should be avoided at all costs.
No matter how you feel about it, the fact remains that it's often the one time of the year when you'll find the best deals on everything from laptops to Crock-Pots. This year's batch of bargains is shaping up be a pretty good one, too, based at least on a bunch of Black Friday deals Target has planned.
On Thursday, Target previewed some of its biggest and best Black Friday sales, many of which are also available at those same deep discounts for the duration of Thursday, November 1. Among them you'll find more than 15 TVs for under $300, hundreds of dollars off top-of-the-line headphones, and lots of price-slashed kitchen gear. You can scope out the entire Black Friday ad here, but here's a taste of the best bargains:
- Element 55” Smart UHD TV ($199.99)
- Top-selling video games like Madden 19, Destiny 2, NBA 2K19 and FIFA 19 for $29.99
- Xbox One S 1TB console with wireless controller and digital downloadable game (plus $20 Target gift card) for $199.99
- 50% off select games and puzzles
- Instant Pot 7-in-1 Duo 6-qt pressure cooker ($69.95)
- Keurig K-Mini single-serve coffee maker ($49.99)
- Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones ($179.99)
- KitchenAid Professional 5-qt Mixer ($219.99)
- Buy-one-get-one 50% off on hundreds of beauty, cosmetic and personal care gift sets.
While the deals are live for one day only on November 1 (in-store and online), they won't be available again for a few weeks. The Black Friday deals officially go live again online on the morning of Thanksgiving (Thursday, November 22), and in-store starting at 5pm on Thanksgiving. The deals will be good until the end of Black Friday (November 23).
Target also announced that it's bringing back its popular Weekend Deals during the holiday season, and that it has some big sales planned for "Cyber Week" starting November 25.
'Tis the season to give your credit card a workout.
