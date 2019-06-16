Every Target Register in the Country Went Down & People Had Jokes

On Saturday, June 15 customers at Target were met with an unexpected obstacle. Registers at locations across the country went down. The next day, somehow, it happened again. Customers who stopped into a store because they needed toilet paper and were leaving with an entire cart full of junk were halted at the registers. They had to abandon their booty where it stood or wait around until the situation resolved two hours later.
The first incident took place the day before Father's Day. So, Target employees undoubtedly spent hours and hours restocking discount neckties that were never going to be worn anyway. In a statement following Saturday's outages, Target said the problems were the result of an "internal technology issue." It continued with an apology and specified, "we can confirm that this was not a data breach or security-related issue, and no guest information was compromised at any time."
Sunday's outage appears to be unrelated A statement provided by Target to Tech Crunch reads, "Like many other companies, Target uses NCR as a vendor to help accept payments, and on Sunday afternoon NCR experienced an issue at one of their data centers. While this was not an issue within Target’s technology system, Target was unable to process select card payments at some stores for about 90 minutes. The issue is now resolved and payments are going through normally. Additionally, we can confirm that this was not a security-related issue and no payment information was compromised at any time. Although this was unrelated to Saturday’s issue, we know many guests had a frustrating shopping experience in our stores this weekend. For that, we are truly sorry."
Nonetheless, the outage became a hot topic on social media. Customers were posting photos and videos from inside stores and others were just there with a bag of popcorn to have some laughs.
