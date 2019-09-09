Target's New Rewards Program Will Make You Feel Less Guilty for Buying Random Crap

Target is expanding its inner circle and wants to include you. The store perfect for wandering around and ending up with $329 worth of random purchases is now trying to compensate you for spending with them through a new rewards program aptly dubbed Target Circle. Sure, it sounds a little cult-ish, but the new rewards program actually has tons of great savings.
What do you get out of Target's new loyalty program, Target Circle?
For starters, you get 1% back on every single thing you purchase at Target. It could be something as small as the chewing gum you get in the checkout aisle, to a new TV. Either way, 1% of every single Target purchase will definitely add up (especially if you're like me and head to Target more out of boredom than necessity).
In addition to that, you'll be able to receive a free birthday gift every year from Target. I mean, you're part of the Target Circle now! Of course the giant corporation wouldn't forget your birthday. Target didn't say exactly what the gift is, but we're going to assume it will be decent because, well, this is Target we're talking about.
Some of the other perks aren't personally monetary. For example, Target will customize your deals to your shopping preferences, so you'll be getting offers on things you actually want and are interested in buying, according to the company. You'll also be able to access special deals and sales early, so maybe no more camping outside on Black Friday. Unless you're really into that.
Additionally, Target is allowing Target Circle members to have a larger say in local giving initiatives; members will be able to vote for their favorite charitable giving spots. Currently, the retailer works with around 800 non-profit organizations across the country.
“We worked directly with guests to develop Target Circle, and the program includes the benefits and perks they told us were most important to them, from earning on every trip to having the opportunity to help Target make a positive impact in their local communities," Rick Gomez, the executive vice president and chief marketing officer of Target, said in a press release.
How do I sign up?
If you're already a Target RedCard holder or have a Target.com account, then congrats -- you're already enrolled. If you're neither of these things, then signing up easy: Head to Target.com and create an account or go to your local Target and provide your phone number. The loyalty program is free and meant to give perks to devoted Target followers who aren't necessarily interested in having a Target-specific credit card. The reward program is slated to launch nationwide on October 6.
So, stock up your shopping cart with your favorite Chrissy Teigen essentials, grab the 11 scented candles you enthusiastically sniffed in the home section, and celebrate with a new video game console because, well, that's what you're going to do anyway, right? Soon you'll get a little something extra out of it.
