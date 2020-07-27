Target Is Closing Its Stores on Thanksgiving This Year

Last week, Walmart made the official call to close down stores on Thanksgiving as a "thank you" to staffers, and now, Target is following its lead. The retail giant will not open on Thursday, November 26, but instead plans to roll out online and in-store deals earlier this year.

On Monday, Target revealed that nearly 2,000 of its stores would remain closed for Turkey Day as "the holiday season is going to be very different this year" amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"The investments we’ve made in our business and our incredible team have enabled us to move with flexibility and speed to meet guests’ changing needs during this global pandemic," CEO Brian Cornell said in a statement. "This year more than ever, a joyful holiday will be inseparable from a safe one, and we’re continuing to adjust our plans to deliver ease, value and the joy of the season in a way that only Target can."

While Target has continued to implement new procedures to ensure customer safety since March, the retailer isn't easing up on protocol as the virus continues to ravage states nationwide. Instead, locations are ramping up efforts to create a convenient and contactless shopping experience -- especially as the busy holiday season approaches.

We've got even more good news to go with it, too. In an effort to cut down on crowds, Target is offering its best holiday deals for longer this year, beginning in October. It's also offering 20,000 additional products -- including fresh and frozen groceries -- for pickup and delivery.

Though we don't have official word on what the Black Friday situation will look like, the company did say you can "score the best deals on the hottest items both before and after November 26". But even if the annual super sales on, you might wanna rethink shoving your way through the greedy masses while the whole global pandemic continues. Just take a year off from Black Friday and shop early.