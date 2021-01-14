Target Has Already Announced It Will Be Closed This Thanksgiving

We’re barely done wishing our loved ones Happy New Year and Target is already making holiday plans. No, not Groundhog, Valentine’s, or even Arbor Day plans… Thanksgiving plans.



On Thursday, November 25, 2021, Target locations will be closed nationwide. The big box bullseye store made the announcement in a Wednesday blog post detailing its performance last holiday season, when Target elected to close stores on Thanksgiving in an effort to control crowds. “The response was so positive that we’ll carry it forward this year, keeping our Target stores closed all day long on Thanksgiving Day,” the post reads.

In addition to the very advance holiday notice, Target also shared some numbers. Consumer use of its contact-free, same-day shopping services was up 193%, 3.3 million people signed up for the Target Circle rewards program, and its stores sold enough ornaments to cover 120,834 Christmas trees last year.

Prior to 2020, Target had not been closed on Thanksgiving Day since 2011, according to USA Today.